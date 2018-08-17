BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 17
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
81.91p Capital only
83.09p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 89,000 ordinary shares on 20 July 2018, the Company now has 116,229,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,737,000 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
368.69p Capital only (undiluted)
368.69p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
372.99p Including current year income (undiluted)
372.99p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3.Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
400.44p Capital only (undiluted)
409.95p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
594.79p Capital only
601.53p Including current year income XD
594.79p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
601.53p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
183.61p Capital only
185.24p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
618.14c per share (US cents) - Capital only
621.44c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
485.80p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
488.39p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
208.70p Capital only (undiluted)
212.19p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 26,859 ordinary shares on 07 August 2018, the Company has 24,223,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,710,664 shares in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
1574.56p Capital only and including debt at par value
1566.22p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1594.73p Including current year income and debt at par value
1586.40p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:
176.87c Capital only USD (cents)
139.00p Capital only Sterling (pence)
183.06c Including current year income USD (cents)
143.87p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 375,000 ordinary shares on 14 August 2018, the Company has 199,916,108 ordinary shares in issue.