Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.77p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---