As a consequence of the merger between Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje (dis-continuing unit trust) and Investeringsforeningen Absalon Invest (continuing unit trust) the changes below will be implemented on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 August 2018. The name of the continuing unit trust will be changed to Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje. ISIN Present name Present New name in the New Unchanged short systems short orderbook name name ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIDA Formuepleje Danske FPIDKA 80905 269157 Danske Aktier Aktier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest EM ABIEVO Formuepleje EM FPIEVO 109236 632842 Virksomhedsobl Virksomhedsobliga tioner -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0016 Absalon Invest ABIGHY Formuepleje Global FPIGHY 39179 108640 Global High Yield High Yield -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIO Formuepleje FPIOBL 109237 632925 Obligationer Obligationer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIPPB Formuepleje FPIPPB 66644 182897 PensionPlanner PensionsPlanner Balance Balance -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIPPM Formuepleje FPIPPM 66638 182541 PensionPlanner PensionsPlanner Moderat Moderat -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIPPS Formuepleje FPIPPS 66642 182707 PensionPlanner PensionPlanner Stabil Stabil -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0060 Absalon Invest ABIPPV Formuepleje FPIPPV 66647 182970 PensionPlanner PensionPlanner Vækst Vækst -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0010 Absalon Invest ABIRUS Formuepleje FPIRUS 3759 237809 Rusland Rusland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=688976