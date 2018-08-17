

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $910.3 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $641.8 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $848.6 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $10.31 billion from $7.81 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q3): $10.31 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX