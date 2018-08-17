sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

119,50 Euro		-1,30
-1,08 %
WKN: 850866 ISIN: US2441991054 Ticker-Symbol: DCO 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,02
116,74
14:00
114,65
117,10
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY119,50-1,08 %