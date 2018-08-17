Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-08-17 / 12:57 *Union Bank AG to be the first fully regulated bank ever to issue its own security tokens, closely followed by a fiat-backed Union Bank payment coin* *Liechtenstein's Union Bank AG announces a transformative Crypto Currency and Blockchain initiative: the fully licensed bank in Liechtenstein will be the first bank ever to issue its own security tokens, closely followed by a fiat-backed Union Bank payment coin.* *Vaduz (Liechtenstein), 17 August 2018 - *Liechtenstein's Union Bank AG (www.unionbankag.com [1]) today announced that it will be the world's first fully licensed and regulated bank to issue its own security tokens in alignment with Liechtenstein's regulatory authority FMA and, subsequently, its Union Bank Payment Coin. The Union Bank Payment Coin will be a stable coin that is fully backed by a fiat currency - e.g. the Swiss Franc. Union Bank AG is a fully licensed and regulated bank based in Liechtenstein, a Principality located in the middle of Europe, bordered by Switzerland and Austria, and participating country in the European Economic Area. Union Bank AG is primarily offering corporate banking services to companies in Germany, Switzerland and Austria and the Middle East. Operating in the blockchain-friendly environment of Liechtenstein, Union Bank AG already supports ICOs and clients by partnering with crypto-brokers and crypto-advisors to facilitate efficient and transparent conversions between crypto and fiat currencies. Being deeply immersed in the international trade of goods and services as well as the support of crypto and blockchain companies, Union Bank AG is in a unique position to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that will greatly benefit its main customer segments. Through the plans announced today, the bank will extend and improve its existing services and offerings. It will be taking the first steps to position itself as a full-service blockchain investment bank, eventually adopting the blockchain fully throughout its processes and supporting technology. Union Bank AG will be working with Verum Capital AG on this initiative, a leading blockchain boutique based out of Switzerland. In the future, Union Bank AG will be a one-stop crypto and blockchain solution provider which embraces and integrates the new world of blockchain technology and crypto assets and the best practices of traditional banking. Chairman of the Board of Directors M.H. Dastmaltchi said: "Our goal is to become the world's first blockchain investment bank and to provide tangible solutions which help drive efficiencies, reduce cost base and open up new revenue opportunities for our customers and intermediaries alike. As a fully licensed and regulated bank we are in a privileged position to combine all the advantages of traditional banking with the possibilities inherent in the blockchain technology. As such, our fiat-backed Union Bank Payment Coin has the potential to disrupt the approach to international trade and international cross-border transactions. With our initiative we are investing in the future and becoming the world's preeminent blockchain investment bank." *Contact:* Union Bank AG Austrasse 46 P.O. Box 1535 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein blockchain@unionbankag.com *About Union Bank AG* At Union Bank we merge the solid foundation of a bank with the agile mentality of a start-up. This allows us to build trust, create partnerships, and offer a creative banking experience to our clients. We live by these values because they help us go beyond - beyond challenges, beyond boundaries, beyond the status quo - for our clients. Our culture and values act as a springboard from which we can offer these investment, commercial, and banking solutions and continue to find new ways to serve our clients better. *Legal information * This media release is for information purposes only. The information and views contained therein represent neither an invitation nor an offer or a recommendation to use a service, to buy or sell investment instruments or to carry out other transactions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other results described or implied by forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KWHXRXUNGO [2] Document title: Union Bank AG to be the first fully regulated bank ever to issue its own security tokens, closely followed by a fiat-backed Union Bank payment coin Issuer: Union Bank AG Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News 715199 2018-08-17 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5fb1346fbc8d2d4dacd1360554b85b7&application_id=715199&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a360178dcd7f0b6f76dc3573f439e0fc&application_id=715199&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

