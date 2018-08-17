Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 5810080150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXS F19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION 190220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030211 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 3.280.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 3.280.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date August 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date February 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date February 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading August 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading August 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading August 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 158976 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------