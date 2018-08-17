SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Quercetin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to this report, this category is projected to witness an increasing spend growth momentum due to the growing awareness of the therapeutic effectiveness of quercetin against a range of ailments like allergies, cancer, inflammation, diabetes, infections, and human prostate adenocarcinoma. In addition to this, the demand growth of this category is attributed to the increasing incorporation of quercetin in ayurvedic and botanical healthcare products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005154/en/
Global Quercetin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
"In the quercetin supply market, the buyers are advised to choose suppliers who employ lean manufacturing processes as they help reduce wastes and by-products from the manufacturing products. It will benefit the buyers by improving their production efficiency and cost savings," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category highlights the strategic sourcing best practices and the key factors influencing category growth. This report also offers detailed information on sustainability practices and major cost-saving opportunities for the benefit of both the buyers and the suppliers.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the quercetinmarket.
- Awareness of the therapeutic efficacy of quercetin against a range of ailments
- Increasing incorporation of quercetin in healthcare products
- To know more, view the full report
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free
Report scope snapshot: Quercetin market
Category pricing insights
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Volume drivers impacting pricing
- Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample
Best practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
- Want more information? Download a FREE sample
Category management enablers
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now
Related Reports:
- Global Milk Thistle Extract Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Agricultural Adjuvant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005154/en/
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Consultant
US: +1 630 984 7340
UK: +44 148 459 9299
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us