SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Quercetin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to this report, this category is projected to witness an increasing spend growth momentum due to the growing awareness of the therapeutic effectiveness of quercetin against a range of ailments like allergies, cancer, inflammation, diabetes, infections, and human prostate adenocarcinoma. In addition to this, the demand growth of this category is attributed to the increasing incorporation of quercetin in ayurvedic and botanical healthcare products.

"In the quercetin supply market, the buyers are advised to choose suppliers who employ lean manufacturing processes as they help reduce wastes and by-products from the manufacturing products. It will benefit the buyers by improving their production efficiency and cost savings," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category highlights the strategic sourcing best practices and the key factors influencing category growth. This report also offers detailed information on sustainability practices and major cost-saving opportunities for the benefit of both the buyers and the suppliers.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the quercetinmarket.

Awareness of the therapeutic efficacy of quercetin against a range of ailments

Increasing incorporation of quercetin in healthcare products

