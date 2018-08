ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus for June increased from a year ago, data from the Bank of Italy showed Friday.



The current account surplus grew to EUR 5.13 billion from EUR 4.43 billion in the same month last year. In May, the current account had a surplus of EUR 2.36 billion.



The deficit in the capital account widened to EUR 330 million from EUR 247 million.



