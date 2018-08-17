SpendEdge, a leading procurement market intelligence company, has announced the launch of its Global Integrated Facility Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005162/en/

Top Integrated Facilities Management Services Suppliers SpendEdge Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

To boost profitability and achieve new cost efficiencies in today's competitive marketspace, companies must focus more on their core business functions and outsource their non-core activities to facilities management service providers. Office spaces are so much more than their physical location. They're the center of activities that need careful management of all the moving parts. Every single activity must be well coordinated to avoid conflicts or hiccups. Integrated facilities management, also known as IFM, is one of the best ways to consolidate all office services under a single management team and contract. The core intent of integrated facilities management services is to streamline communications and make everyday operations easier. In this procurement report, SpendEdge's analysts have identified some of the key suppliers of integrated facilities management services, globally

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Integrated Facilities Management Services Suppliers

JLL

They are one of the most popular integrated facilities management services suppliers in the world today. They aim at driving operational excellence by leveraging industry-leading technologies. JLL also offers smart building solutions and helps build engineering and operations strategies for businesses.

Download a free report sample to know more about the key integrated facilities management services suppliers.

CBRE

Globally, CBRE employs more than 38,900 facilities management and 15,800 engineering professionals who help enhance workplace environments and efficiency. They have expertise in Lean Six Sigma Methodology and quality improvement tools for improved process efficiency. Their proprietary technology services, including an in-house computerized maintenance management system sets them apart from the competitors.

Download a free report sample to know more about the key integrated facilities management services suppliers.

Sodexo

For several decades, Sodexo has been one of the active integrated facilities management services suppliers. Sodexo's capability to offer the effective technical maintenance services has made them one of the prominent suppliers for a wide range of asset management and engineering services.

Download a free report sample to know more about the key integrated facilities management services suppliers.

Compass Group

Compass Group is well-known for their excellent support services and wide range of solutions that range from business, guest services, and cleaning. Their core services include FM and guest services, security, food service, cleaning, vending and micromarkets, and many more.

Download a free report sample to know more about the key integrated facilities management services suppliers.

Cushman Wakefield

The C&W facilities management team aims at offering the safest and most efficient work environments to clients. They employ best practices to offer superior IFM services and add value to the client's organization by leveraging their personnel's expertise and industry knowledge. Their services include sustainability programs, energy procurement and management, vendor management, and many more.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005162/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us