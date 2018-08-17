Arix Bioscience plc

Holdings in Company and Lock-in Agreement

LONDON, 17 August 2018: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, was notified today that Christopher Chipperton has today sold 3,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.00001 nominal value each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 155 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Disposal"). As a result of the Disposal Christopher Chipperton is interested, in aggregate, in 7,147,914 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 5.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Christopher Chipperton (the "Locked-in Party") has entered into a lock-in agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which he shall not dispose of any interest in Ordinary Shares (held directly or indirectly) for a period of 12 months following the Disposal, save in certain very limited circumstances. The Agreement also provides that, save in certain limited circumstances, the Locked-in Party shall not dispose of any interest in Ordinary Shares (held directly or indirectly) for a period of 12 months following the first anniversary of the Disposal unless such disposal is effected through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel"), in order to ensure an orderly market in the Ordinary Shares ("Orderly Market Period"). Any disposal of Ordinary Shares during the Orderly Market Period will be in such a manner as Stifel may reasonably require with the view to the maintenance of an orderly market.

