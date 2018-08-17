Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded detailed engineering services assignment for a new ATMP-plant in Germany

Pöyry PLC Press Release 17 August 2018 at 15:00 (EEST)

Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH (KPPP) has awarded Pöyry with the detailed engineering services assignment for a new ATMP (Advanced Thermo Mechanical Pulp) plant at Hagen, Germany. The assignment includes process engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical, automation and instrumentation engineering, as well as permitting engineering and project scheduling.

Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH produces high quality paper on two paper machines at the Hagen site. The company employs approximately 540 people. The paper mill is planning to use TMP (Thermo Mechanical Pulp) as a raw material for paper production in addition to existing ground wood and virgin pulp.

To ensure future demand for raw materials, Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH will set up a new ATMP (Advanced TMP) plant, which produces ATMP from spruce wood chips exclusively. The production capacity of the new ATMP plant will be approximately 100,000 tons per year. "The installation of the new ATMP plant is a further step towards producing new sort of paper in a resource-friendly way. We trust that Pöyry is the right partner for this investment in the future of our company," says Dr. Burkhart, Managing Director at Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH.

"Pöyry is delighted to support Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper GmbH with detailed engineering services for a new ATMP plant. Combining our local presence in Germany with global competences enables us to find the best possible solution for our client," says Christian Beyer, Head of Industry Business Group for Central Europe.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2/2017.

