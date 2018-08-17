Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation Adds Steve Mouzon, Julia Sanford, and Eric Moser To Its Advisory Board

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPWR), a renewable energy power plant and seawater cooling owner, operator, and developer for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC), today announced the appointment of three new members to its advisory board: Eric Moser, Founder and President of Moser Design Group; Julia Sanford, Founding Principal of Starr Stanford Design Associates; and Steve Mouzon, Principal at Mouzon Design.

Eric Moser is Founder and President of Moser Design Group, a residential design and New Urbanist planning firm located in Beaufort, South Carolina. After studying architecture at the University of Florida, Eric established the firm in 1986 with a principle mission to design and re-introduce traditional settlement patterns, architecture, and building methodologies within the context of walkable mixed-use communities. Eric is a frequent consultant across the United States and beyond for new and old towns, infill projects, hamlets, and neighborhoods. He collaborates with other professionals to plan, analyze, and reintroduce historic local and regional building patterns. He remains an active participant in the Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast. He is also Town Urbanist for his home village of Habersham where he lives and works.

Julia Sanford is the founding principal of Starr Sanford Design Associates, a residential design and development firm based in Northeast Florida. She has designed for an extensive range of projects internationally including feature film sets, resorts, office buildings, and retail centers. She was NBC's art director for the Today Show and 1996 Centennial Olympic Broadcast. She has provided design and project management for historical renovations, showrooms, libraries, museums and private galleries. She is the Founding Director of the Sky Institute + Foundation for the Future, a non-profit organization dedicated to building sustainable communities with current projects in the United States, Australia, Bahamas, and Central America. Julia earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Master of Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Her Master's Thesis was tutored under Mack Scogin of Harvard University. She is fluent in French and Italian.

Steve Mouzon is an architect, urbanist, author, blogger, and photographer from Miami. He founded the New Urban Guild, which helped foster the Katrina Cottages movement. The Guild hosts Project: SmartDwelling, which works to redefine the house to be much smaller and more sustainable. Steve founded and is a board member of the Guild Foundation; it hosts the Original Green Initiative. Steve speaks regularly across the US and abroad on sustainability issues. He blogs on the Original Green Blog, Useful Stuff, and We Do This Because... He also posts to the Original Green Twitter stream.

Jeremy P. Feakins, Chairman and CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, commented, "Eric, Julia, and Steve bring extensive experience in design, architecture, urban development, and sustainable living. The skills they bring to the table are helping us accelerate OTEC EcoVillages and other projects in our pipeline."

About OTEC and SWAC

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) is a game-changing technology that leverages the temperature difference in the ocean between cold deep water and warm surface water in the tropics and subtropics to generate unlimited energy without the use of fossil fuels. It boasts a competitive advantage over alternative sources of electricity production regarding accessibility, predictability, affordability, and emissions. Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC) technology produces air conditioning without the use of chemical agents. Acting alone, SWAC can reduce electricity usage by up to 90% when compared to traditional air conditioning systems. Both technologies can be configured to produce fresh water for drinking, agriculture, and economic development. Supporting the efforts for more sustainable living in developing nations around the world, OTE's OTEC and SWAC technologies drastically reduce the output of carbon emissions and produce renewable base-load (24/7/365) energy without the use of fossil fuels. This translates to slowing down climate change and cleaning up our atmosphere for a healthier planet for all.

About Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTE) has over 25 years of experience and unrivaled know-how of optimal designs and economics of commercial Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC) systems. OTE is an environmentally-focused project developer, using the skills and many years of experience of its Marine Scientists, Oceanographers, and Engineers to design, finance, build, own, and operate commercial scale, cost-effective, and scalable OTEC and SWAC systems worldwide.

OTE concentrates on emerging markets, which provide the opportunity to bring improved conditions to parts of our world devastated by a shortage of water and high-energy costs. These opportunities provide very attractive returns. Our technologies offer practical solutions to mankind's three oldest and most fundamental needs: clean drinking water, plentiful food, and sustainable, affordable energy without the use of fossil fuels.

For additional information regarding OTE, please visit the company's website at www.otecorporation.com.

About the OTEC EcoVillage

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation is in the advanced planning stages for a global network of carbon-neutral, high-quality eco-resorts consisting of sustainable homes, condominiums, retail spaces, and an EcoHotel. Use of fossil-fuels is not allowed at the OTEC EcoVillage. The first OTEC EcoVillage is targeted for the US Virgin Islands where OTE has received regulatory approval for its 100% fossil-fuel free Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) system which will supply both the electricity and the water for the OTEC EcoVillage community. OTEC EcoVillage will be the world's first community powered entirely without the use of fossil fuels and using the natural resources of the ocean to deliver base-load electricity and water 24/7/365 days a year. OTEC EcoVillage will be a model for the future, living in harmony with nature, supplying affordable clean power and water for communities, and exemplifying best practices in ecologically responsible developments. For additional information regarding the OTEC EcoVillage, please visit the company's website at http://otececovillages.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding OTE's plans or expectations constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: a decision by any of the interested parties to not enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to meet every closing condition contained in such definitive power purchase agreement and the protection and maintenance of OTE's intellectual property rights.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in OTE's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors." Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change.

Except as required by law, OTE disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

