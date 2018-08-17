DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: VAMPYR: FOX21 SECURES THE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP THE TV SERIES

August 17, 2018. FOX21 has secured the rights to DONTNOD Entertainment and Focus Home Interactive's hit RPG video game, VAMPYR, for Wonderland Sound & Vision and DJ2 Entertainment to adapt for television.

VAMPYR launched worldwide last June, reaching #1 on STEAM, the internet's largest video game distribution platform. VAMPYR is game developer DONTNOD's follow-up to its Peabody and BAFTA Award Winning game, LIFE IS STRANGE, which DJ2 Entertainment is also set to executive produce.

As the developers of VAMPYR, DONTNOD CEO Oskar Guilbert goes on the record to say, "we believe it is a fantastic premise for a television show. This is a new and exciting way for fans of the game, as well as the uninitiated, to enter and engage with VAMPYR'S rich, deep story. We cannot wait to see how the talented team at FOX21 will bring out the darkly atmospheric universe of our game into television and, therefore, enhance the value of this franchise."

Focus' CEO Jurgen Goeldner agrees and says, "we are delighted to partner with FOX21 for the adaptation of VAMPYR into a TV series. DONTNOD has created a uniquely dark, immersive world with deep narration, which has made VAMPYR already a modern video game classic. We cannot wait to see FOX21 bring all of their talent and experience in launching a TV show that will allow an even wider audience to discover the fantastic universe of VAMPYR."

"The DJ2 team loves the creative vision DONTNOD & Focus devote to all of their projects," says DJ2 CEO, Dmitri Johnson. "The great relationship we've built with them since partnering on their incredible game, LIFE IS STRANGE, allowed us to get on board for VAMPYR well before its release. Like them, we're excited to collaborate with our friends at FOX21, Wonderland, and the rest of the creative team we're assembling."

VAMPYR is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

