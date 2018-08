BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation slowed in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Inflation eased to 2.1 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June.



Excluding energy and food, core inflation slowed to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent after staying flat in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX