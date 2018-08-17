The "Surgical Suture Market to 2025 Europe Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Surgical suture market in Europe is anticipated to grow from US$ 844.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,328.5 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Europe occupies second position in the global surgical sutures market and is estimated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus of market players for manufacturing the surgical sutures due to the rise in the cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries and orthopedic surgeries are leading to the growth of the market growth in the forecasted period.

The market is likely to propel in future due to the various factors, one of them is the performance of the key players that are aiming to the reach their customers through geographical expansions and introductions of new products among the others. For instance, Ethicon USA, LLC holds the maximum market share of 47.4% in the suture market.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Medtronic

Ethicon USA, Llc

Smith Nephew

Atramat

Demetech Corporation

Sutures India

Pters Surgical

Teleflex Medical Oem

Serag-Wiessner Gmbh Co. Kg

