BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 16 August 2018 were:

411.76c per share (US cents) - Capital only

323.60p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

421.26c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

331.07p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

4. Post today's announcement that the Company intend to put forward proposals which will result in the liquidation of the Company's assets, the valuation as of 16th August 2018 includes an accrual in respect of expected costs associated with the liquidation. This accrual accounts for costs directly attributable to the liquidation. At this point the accrual does not include the cost of trading associated with liquidating the portfolio.



