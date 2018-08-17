Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Results of Extraordinary Meeting 17-Aug-2018 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 17 August 2018 *BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.* ("*BCRE*" or the "*Company*") *Results of Extraordinary General Meeting* The Company hereby announces that, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "*Notice*"), which was published on the Company's website on 6 July 2018, were adopted unanimously. Extraordinary General Meeting has unanimously approved to apply for (i) the cancellation of the Shares (ISIN: NL0010763611) from admission to the standard segment of the Official List and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the *De-Listing*). The Notice and the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. The Company shall make further announcements on the De-Listing process and application for admission of the Shares to Euronext Access of Euronext Paris. *ENQUIRIES*: *BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.* Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 *Novella Communications* Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 *About BCRE* BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, London, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Results of Extraordinary Meeting Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OFVPPPDMAQ [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 715287 17-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30770a1a1107cc4bb479bed28aa9be9e&application_id=715287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=231c8929d1fdb157491a12b27f1f3624&application_id=715287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2018 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)