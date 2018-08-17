Freeze Tag, Inc.: Munzee Announces Gameplay Point Restructuring

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is rolling out a restructuring of the point system for their flagship game Munzee. In preparation of the Munzee 4.0 app update release, the company has announced point increases for specific game piece types.

The majority of the point updates have been applied to physical Munzee types. Munzees are either physical QR code stickers players have to find in the real world or virtual GPS points they check into within a specific range. The purpose behind the point increase on physical munzees is to encourage real world gameplay and maintain the company's goal to get people active and moving.

When Munzee was released in 2011 there was one type of game piece, affectionately called the Greenie. Other types were added over time, including virtual items, with each becoming more and more valuable. This unfortunately diminished the value of physical gameplay, so the point restructuring is long overdue.

To date, seven Munzee types have received a new point system, with more on the way. Starting with the release of the Vesi Pouch Creature in June, points for capturing and deploying all Pouch Creatures and Mythological Munzees were increased. Places Munzees were the next set to receive an update, followed by Premium Munzees, Mystery Munzees, Nomad Munzees, and Reseller Unique Munzees (RUMs), which go into effect on Saturday August 18.

Although the next types to be updated have not formally been announced yet, there are plans in place to increase the points of most munzee types by the release of the new app update in the Fall.

"We're feeling good about the progress through our alpha testing of the new Munzee app. It's getting a complete makeover while the functionality our players have come to expect will remain intact," said Rob Vardeman. "The core gameplay is our focus while we also cleanup and organize features in a better way. We think our players are really going to enjoy the update and we can't wait to get it out there in the field being tested."

Stay tuned for more updates including information about beta testing and changes before the full launch of version 4.0. For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

