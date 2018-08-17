The budget for the first auctions of this kind, for the period 2018-2019, is around €112 million. They are part of Denmark's new energy strategy, dubbed "Energy for a green Denmark."The European Commission (EC) has approved the support scheme for mixed wind-solar auctions that the Danish government announced back in April. The EC said the auction scheme will have a budget of DKK 842 million (US€112 million) for the two tenders, which will be organized in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and that these will be open to utility-scale PV projects, as well as to onshore and offshore wind projects. The ...

