

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased less-than-expected in July, figures from Statistics Poland revealed Friday.



Average gross wages advanced 7.2 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.6 percent increase economists had forecast.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages dropped 0.5 percent. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent decrease for July.



During January to July period, average gross wages and salaries increased 7.3 percent from the same period of last year.



