Kindred Partners With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey

VALETTA, Malta, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Kindred Group has entered into an agreement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in New Jersey. The agreement spans 5+5 years and is an important first step for Kindred to offer online sports betting and gaming in the US.

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) has agreed with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to pursue a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey. The agreement allows Kindred to take its first important step towards offering US customers online sports betting and gaming services.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City opened the doors to its casino in Atlantic City in June 2018 with ambition to become the market leader and to offer customers a first-class casino and sports betting experience. Kindred Group shares the same aspirations. The collaboration between two strong international brands, will combine Hard Rock's first-class lifestyle and entertainment experience with Kindred's state-of-the-art digital innovation and data analysis, creating a strong offering in the New Jersey market.

"Hard Rock is proud to partner with one of the fastest growing operators in the industry. We are hopeful that Kindred's international experience and commitment to innovation will translate to a significant success in New Jersey," said Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming at Hard Rock International.

"This is a very exciting moment for Kindred as we have been working hard to take this first important step into what will most likely become the largest betting market in the world. I'm also delighted that we have been able to team up with a true lifestyle and entertainment brand and I am confident that Kindred and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will give New Jersey customers an absolutely great sports betting and gaming experience", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

Kindred has been preparing to take this step for a long time and intensified its efforts when the US Supreme Court ruled against PASPA in May this year. The agreement is part of Kindred's ongoing process to secure regulatory approval.

For more information:

Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US

+1-702-333-5360

manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Alexander Westrell, Group Head of Communications

+46-73-7071686

alexander.westrell@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-partners-with-hard-rock-hotel---casino-atlantic-city-in-new-jersey,c2594840

The following files are available for download: