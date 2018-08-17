The 125 MW solar PV plant, which will supply the power-intensive zinc refinery near Townsville, is Australia's largest operational industrial solar project. As power bills continue to hurt bottom lines, Australia's large businesses are actively moving toward cheaper renewable energy. The project that heralded this radical shift last year was officially opened this week. The opening of the 125 MW solar farm at the Sun Metals zinc refinery, which is expected to cover one third of the company energy needs, was attended by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. "Industry is getting right behind ...

