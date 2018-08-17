Top 20 Automotive Composite Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share % of Leading Automotive OEMs & Composites Specialists Developing Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastics (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics (AFRP), PMC, CMC & MMC for Durability, Performance & Vehicle Weight Reduction to Improve Fuel Efficiency & Meet Emissions Targets

The applications of composites within the automotive sector began in motorsport and premium segments primarily for performance objectives. However governmental regulations to meet emissions and fuel efficiency targets are now forcing automotive OEMs to increasingly look at ways to reduce vehicle weight to help reach these tightening emissions regulations.

However, composites are slow to manufacture and much more expensive than traditional steel or aluminium parts to mass produce. Consequently considerable R&D has been invested into developing production techniques to bring down the relatively high cost and slow speed of traditional composites production. As such composites components are now increasingly commonplace on car manufacturer's vehicles and are inevitably trickling down their vehicle range from premium to medium and even budget segments.

Visiongain quantifies the automotive composites market as worth $14.34bn in 2018.

This report evaluates and quantifies who the leading 20 companies are in automotive composites by rank and market share %, including both automotive OEMs and composite specialists.

Report highlights:

Company profiles reveal the following information

• Automotive composites market share %

• Automotive composites ranking amongst the top 20 companies

• Company overview

• Key financials

• Analysis of recent automotive composites developments

• SWOT analysis

• Analysis of strategy

The leading 20 companies profiled in the study include a mixture of automotive OEMs and composites specialists

Automotive OEMs

• Daimler AG

• Fiat Chrysler

• PSA Peugeot-Citroen

• BMW AG

• General Motors (GM)

• Ford Motor Company

• Hyundai-Kia

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

• Renault S.A.

Composites Specialists

• Cytec Industries Inc

• Gurit Holding AG

• Dow Automotive Systems

• SGL Group Systems

• DuPont

• Johnson Controls

• AGY

• Toray Industries

• TenCate

• Teijin (Toho Tenax)

Global market size for the automotive composites market

An analysis of the automotive composites market by type, and by component

There is also an evaluation of the future opportunities that exists in the automotive composites market.

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the automotive composites industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Leading composites companies

• Automotive OEMs

• Component suppliers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

3B Fiberglass Company

AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

Adler Group

AGY Asia.

AGY US

Airborne

Alcoa

Alfa Romeo

AMG

Audi

Autonomic

Axon Automotive

Barracuda Advanced Composites

BASF

Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

Benteler-SGL

BMW AG

BMW Group

Changan

Comau

Composite Castings, LLC

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) inc.

Creative Composites Ltd.

Cytec Industries Inc.

Daewoo

Daimler

Dow Automotive Systems

DowAksa

DowDuPont

Dralon GmbH

DuPont

Elbe Flugzeugwerke

FastRTM

FCA US LLC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Ford Motor Company

Formaplex

General Motors

GMS Composites

Gurit

Gurit Holding AG

Hanwha Azdel

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Kia Automotive Group

Hyundai Motor Company

IDI Composite International

JaguarLandRover

Johnson Controls

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (KTC)

Kuempers

Lotte Chemical

Magna International Inc.

Magneti Marelli

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

MAI Carbon

Main Union Industrial Ltd.

McLaren

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz Vans

MicroBiopharm Japan

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Nissan

Novelis

Owens Corning

Plasan Carbon Composites

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Quantum Composites

RCI Banque

Renault SA

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

Safran

SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers

SGL Carbon SE

SGL Group

SGL Kuempers

SHAPE Machining Ltd

SK Global Chemical Co., LTD.

Smart

SOFICAR

Solvay Cytec group

Solvay S.A.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Teijin Limited (Toho Tenax)

TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC)

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH (TTE)

Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

TPI Composites

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Volkswagen

Volvo

West Essex Graphics (WEG)

