sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,97 Euro		-0,16
-0,76 %
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 Ticker-Symbol: G2O 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.08.2018 | 15:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golar LNG: 2018 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2018 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com (http://www.golarlng.com/) and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 17, 2018


Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting (http://hugin.info/133076/R/2211509/861533.pdf)
2017 Annual Report Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/133076/R/2211509/861534.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)