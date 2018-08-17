The global automotive stereo camera market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005203/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive stereo camera market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for automotive safety solutions. Increasing concerns about vehicle safety are one of the key drivers for the development of advanced automotive safety systems. The demand for safety features like ACC system, lane assists systems, FCW systems is increasing at a rapid rate owing to the increasing accident rate. As all these systems are integrated with stereo cameras, any increase in their demand will directly impact the growth of the global automotive stereo camera market. Off late, these advanced systems are not confined just to the premium segment vehicles. With growing awareness of safety systems and technologies, the demand for installation of such system is increasing in all vehicle segments.

This market research report on the global automotive stereo camera market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights ADAS's shift from mono to stereo cameras as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive stereo camera market:

Global automotive stereo camera market: ADAS witnessing shift from mono to stereo cameras

ADAS essentially consists of sub-systems and features that work independently or are combined to provide assistance that is not only confined to safety but spans over comfort and convenience features as well. The ADAS landscape is ever-changing with constant changes engendered by the advances in automotive and non-automotive electronics, along with the advent of smart and enhanced algorithms that are constantly in search of near-human intelligence. This has led to a shift from monocular cameras to stereo cameras, which earlier transited from radar-based to camera-based systems.

"AEBS is becoming a prime ADAS application owing to less response time for driver in an application like FCW. The advantage of a stereo camera in the AEBS market is a positive factor for the future growth of the global automotive stereo camera market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive stereo camera market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive stereo camera market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 44%. However, by 2022, EMEA is expected to surpass the Americas to become the leading region in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005203/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com