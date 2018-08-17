Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (FSE: 0K9) (OTC Pink: FSDDF) has launched a, via its strategic R&D partner, SciCann Therapeutics Inc.

This comprehensive clinical research program will be executed through SciCann's strategic alliance and collaboration agreement with Mor Research Applications Ltd. - the technology transfer office and commercial arm of Clalit Healthcare Services. Clalit, Israel's largest medical insurer and healthcare provider, operates a network of 14 full scale hospitals throughout Israel, employs over 9,000 physicians and serves the healthcare needs of over 50% of Israel's population.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "FSD Pharma" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

FSD Pharma previously secured the exclusive licensing rights for the manufacturing and distribution of SciCann's line of proprietary, patent-pending, cannabinoid-based and indication-specific products in Canada. Under the strategic alliance agreement with Mor Research, FSD Pharma and SciCann will execute a series of rigorous, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of these products, in order to bring to market advanced and innovative cannabinoid-based products that are backed up by solid clinical data achieved through the highest standards of rigorous and objective clinical research typical for the development process of pharmaceutical products.

Zeeshan Saeed, EVP and Director of FSD Pharma, stated: "The launch of this clinical study collaboration program in Israel further demonstrates our focus and commitment to bringing disruptive science-based cannabinoid therapies to Canadian patients, and provide them with innovative cannabis products that have been tested and verified in rigorous clinical studies for the highest level of safety and efficacy."

Dr. Zohar Koren, Co-founder and CEO of SciCann, stated: "We are thrilled and excited to launch this strategic alliance and clinical research collaboration program with Mor Research Applications. Mor has gained substantial experience and proven track record in recent years in the efficient design and execution of large scale clinical studies with cannabinoid-based products for various hard-to-treat diseases such as GVHD (Graft Vs. Host Disease), ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and more. Mor is the perfect strategic partner to enable the execution of a series of proof-of-concept rigorous clinical studies with our line of proprietary indication-specific cannabinoid-based products. We are looking forward eagerly to generating a large pool of much needed clinical data and hard evidence for the potential of cannabinoid-based therapies to treat a wide range of debilitating and hard to treat diseases, results that are much awaited by the global medical and clinical community of researchers in this unique field."

FSD Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour's drive from Toronto, the company aims to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

SciCann Therapeutics is a Canadian-Israeli specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel and disruptive pharmaceutical products that target and modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company is active in the fields of oncology, pain management, neurodegenerative diseases and inflammatory disorders, and develops a line of proprietary products for the treatment of chosen life-threatening conditions that present a high level of unmet need. SciCann has created a network of collaborations with leading academic centers and medical institutions in Israel in order to engage in cutting edge science and rigorous clinical studies to develop its products, while using the permissive regulatory climate in Israel for performing its R&D programs quickly and efficiently.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.fsdpharma.com, or contact Thomas Fairfull, President and CEO at 905-686-7079 or email thomas.fairfull@fvpharma.com. For investor relations email IR@fsdpharma.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com