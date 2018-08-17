Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - Aura Health Inc. (CSE:BUZZ) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse take over with Lamêlée Iron Ore, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Aura is engaged in the identification, acquisition and management of a portfolio of investments in Marijuana Service Businesses, which are not involved in cultivating or processing of marijuana products, but rather provide a service within a regulated jurisdiction.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Aura Health" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_cuay7z0a/Aura-Health-Inc-CSEBUZZ--new-CSE-listing

The company is targeting medical marijuana patient assessment clinics, which are operated by Qualified Physicians that evaluate prospective patients. The clinic then makes a recommendation to the relevant jurisdiction's regulatory board that the patient has been diagnosed with a Qualifying Condition and is therefore eligible to apply for a Medical Compliance Certificate.

Aura may also consider potential investments or operating partnerships in other businesses that provide services to the marijuana industry.

The company, through its wholly-owned Delaware subsidiary, Green Global Properties Inc., has acquired a 30% interest in four medical marijuana clinics operating under the brand name "Sun Valley Medical Clinics", in Las Vegas, Nevada; Mesa, Arizona; Tucson, Arizona and Hollywood, Florida. Green Global has an option to increase its interest in each such clinic, other than the Nevada clinic, from 30% to 51% exercisable within 18 months of the clinic opening.

Daniel Cohen has been appointed CEO. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the capital markets and most previously served as a partner and head of institutional equity sales at Beacon Securities. Prior to that, he held roles in institutional equity sales, investment banking and equity research at Wellington West Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and HSBC Securities.

Daniel Cohen stated: "I am very pleased to be joining Aura and look forward to driving the development and execution of our corporate strategy going forward. In addition to the company's core clinics business, we intend to devote significant time and effort to pursuing international opportunities in Medicinal cannabis which we believe offers tremendous opportunity for value creation."

The company recently completed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $1,127,918 from the placement of 2,301,873 units priced at $0.49, with each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.75 for 24 months.

For more information, please contact Chris Carl, President, at 416-312-9698 or email chriscarl@rogers.com.

