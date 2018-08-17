New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Big Businesses Look for Healthier Alternatives to Smoking for Drug Delivery" featuring Lexaria Bioscience (CSE: LXX) (OTCQB: LXRP).

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) solution offers a viable alternative. Founded in its current form in 2014, Lexaria may seem like a relative newcomer, but its technology is already providing leaps forward. By focusing on delivery systems for existing compounds, including both nicotine and the active ingredients found in cannabis, the company is developing specialist solutions to serious health problems. Lexaria's main technology is DehydraTECH. This provides an unusual means for helping the human body absorb beneficial substances and drugs, based on the recognition that many of these molecules are lipophilic, or fat soluble. By combining the drug molecules with fatty acids, DehydraTECH provides a new way for the drugs to enter the body. For consumers, DehydraTECH may represent a potential step towards a healthier lifestyle. And for investors, it's a way to enter the tobacco and cannabis markets while avoiding the harm associated with those products - an opportunity to make money while maintaining a clean conscience and reputation.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. licenses disruptive patented delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

