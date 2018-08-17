Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data management study on the emergency care market segment. A prominent emergency care center wanted to gain a comprehensive overview of customizable treatments, patient data, and improve communication with their patients to boost health outcomes.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig "With the recent rise in the aging population, the need for emergency care centers that can treat chronic diseases has started increasing gradually."

The emergency care services segment comprises of healthcare service providers who offer treatments out of hospitals along with emergency transport services to patients. However, with upcoming innovations and transformations in healthcare technology, the way most of these healthcare companies function will change drastically. As a result, companies are now facing the need to analyze huge volumes of healthcare data and keep abreast of the latest data management trends and best practices.

The data management best practices study helped the client to combine, centralize, and securely access patient data. The client was able to gain a unified view of business-critical data that was locked, replicated, and scattered within information silos across their business units.

Data management benefits for the client:

Realize the importance of incorporating data management best practices to gain a competitive advantage

Gain a unified view of business-critical data that was locked, replicated, and scattered across the organization

This data management engagement offered predictive insights on:

Adopting data management best practices to ensure the data quality throughout its lifecycle

Gaining detailed insights into patient information, personalize treatments and improve communication

