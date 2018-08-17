The global electric aircraft market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the 2018-2022 cycle, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for ultralight electric aircraft. The GA segment is the driving sector for electric aircraft as manufacturers prefer light aircraft for testing purposes. Innovative programs that are using very light jets for urban mobility has led to developments in this segment that are focused on providing services within a limited range of 50kms. Combined with VTOL and all-electrical propulsion to give the benefits of low noise pollution and zero emissions, numerous important developments have occurred in the electric aircraft market.

This market research report on the global electric aircraft market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends that are expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of advanced techniques for aircraft construction as one of the key emerging trends in the global electric aircraft market:

Global electric aircraft market: Use of advanced techniques for aircraft construction

The aircraft manufacturing industry is focusing on the reduction of the overall weight of the aircraft while maintaining or even improving its total carrying capacity. Therefore, the need to design and produce high-performance aircraft within a weight constraint is the primary driver for aircraft manufacturers to use light-weight composites in manufacturing.

"The advent of 3-D printing has allowed the designers to manufacture unconventional design configurations, which would otherwise have been impossible to achieve. The parts or the aircraft can be fully printed with negligible loss of materials as waste. The electric aircraft industry depends on 3-D printing for rapid production of aircraft components, resulting in saving time, money, and space," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global electric aircraft market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electric aircraft market by technology (hybrid and all-electric) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The hybrid segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 93% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

