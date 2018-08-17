According to the latest figures from the MNRE, cumulative grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV capacity has reached 22 GW in India, with 1.3 GW connected between this April to July. Module prices, meanwhile, are said to have come down "considerably".The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has released its latest solar PV installation figures for April to July. Overall, 1.3 GW of ground-mounted solar plants were grid connected in this period, thus bringing cumulative capacity to around 22 GW. In comparison, the rooftop sector saw a paltry 159.02 MW installed, to achieve a total capacity of 12.2 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...