SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Excavators Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report estimates the spend growth momentum for this category to increase due to the rise in replacement of existing excavator equipment with new ones to meet emission control mandates. The category growth is also attributed to the increasing number of construction projects globally, which is driving the demand for construction machinery like mini excavators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005216/en/

Global Excavators Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Buyers should select suppliers whose component vendors are certified with the concerned industry standards and have a strong regional presence aligning with the production unit of the former. This aids in the ease of accessibility of spare parts during operational failure of such components," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category highlights the key category management objectives along with insights into category pricing. It helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the excavators market.

Replacement of existing excavator equipment with new ones to meet emission control mandate

Increasing investments toward the development of infrastructure facilities in developing countries

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

Report scope snapshot: Excavators market

US market insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Risk management

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Silver Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cable Car and Ropeways category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005216/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us