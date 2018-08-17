

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has supported the call for a possible end to the quarterly earnings reports for publicly traded companies, saying it would allow greater flexibility and save money.



Trump said Friday that he has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC to study allowing companies to report on a six-month filing system, instead of quarterly earnings reporting. This would enable companies to reduce filing their earnings results to two times a year, instead of the current four times a year.



'In speaking with some of the world's top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. 'Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system,' said one. That would allow greater flexibility & save money. I have asked the SEC to study!,' Trump said on Twitter.



The chief executives of several companies have complained about how these companies strive to meet the expectations of Wall Street analysts and the volatile movements of the stock markets based on those earnings results.



In June, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon, two of the most powerful leaders in the financial industry, once again urged public companies to stop providing quarterly profit forecasts.



Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B), and Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM), said in a joint Wall Street Journal editorial that they are encouraging all public companies to move away from the practice.



The two men noted that companies often hesitate to spend on technology, hiring, and research and development in order to meet quarterly earnings guidance that can be impacted by seasonal factors beyond their control, such as political events and even the weather.



Dimon, who is also chairman of the Business Roundtable, noted that the group of CEOs too support companies moving away from the practice and instead, focus on long-term value creation.



'Public companies should be managed for long-term prosperity, not to meet the latest forecast. Such short-termism is unhealthy for America's public companies and financial markets - which are critical to economic growth and financial prosperity,' Business Roundtable also said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX