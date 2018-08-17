SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Flooring Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The spend growth momentum for the flooring market is likely to increase owing to technological innovation in ceramic tiles through the use of digital printing. The category market growth will also be driven by the increasing usage of slip-resistant flooring materials to boost safety across buildings.
"One of the major selection criteria of the flooring suppliers is their ability to offer unique value proposition in terms of the portfolio of services offered such as floor designing, planning, architecture, and consulting. It will aid in saving time, energy, and money while also enabling unique flooring designs based on the buyer's requirements," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer an in-depth analysis of the suppliers' operational capability and supplier cost structure. The reports give a detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during the category procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flooring market.
- Developments in the construction sector
- Rising usage of vinyl flooring
|
Report scope snapshot: Flooring market
Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Suppliers Selection
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service Level Agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
