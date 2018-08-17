SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Flooring Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The spend growth momentum for the flooring market is likely to increase owing to technological innovation in ceramic tiles through the use of digital printing. The category market growth will also be driven by the increasing usage of slip-resistant flooring materials to boost safety across buildings.

"One of the major selection criteria of the flooring suppliers is their ability to offer unique value proposition in terms of the portfolio of services offered such as floor designing, planning, architecture, and consulting. It will aid in saving time, energy, and money while also enabling unique flooring designs based on the buyer's requirements," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer an in-depth analysis of the suppliers' operational capability and supplier cost structure. The reports give a detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during the category procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flooring market.

Developments in the construction sector

Rising usage of vinyl flooring

Report scope snapshot: Flooring market

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

