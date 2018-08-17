

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A new Pentagon report has warned that the Chinese military 'is likely training for strikes' against the United States and allied targets in the Pacific.



The report warns that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been developing strike capabilities to engage targets as far away from China as possible.



'Over the last three years, the PLA has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against U.S. and allied targets,' says the Defense Department's annual report to Congress.



The report specifies potential targets: PLA's 'capability to strike US and allied forces and military bases in the western Pacific Ocean, including Guam.'



The report highlights its increasing military capability, including defense spending estimated at $190bn.



China's economic growth will slow during the next decade, but this could not halt future defense spending growth.



The report estimates that China's official defense budget will increase by an annual average of 6 percent, growing to $240 billion by 2021.



That will make China the largest spender in the Indo-Pacific region, besides the United States.



Many of China's missile programs are comparable to other top-tier producers, according to the Pentagon. China's space, armaments, and aviation industries are rapidly advancing.



The majority of China's missile programs, including its ballistic and cruise missile systems, are capable to stand upto other international competitors.



