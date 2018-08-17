Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - Aumento Capital VI Corporation (TSXV: AUO.P) ("ACC" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSXV for the closing of its Qualifying Transaction, as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Transaction"), previously announced in its press release dated December 22, 2017, and the Corporation has filed its filing statement dated August 17, 2018 in connection with the Transaction (the "Filing Statement"). The Filing Statement is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the Transaction, ACC, CrypoStar Inc. ("CryptoStar") and 2626694 Ontario Ltd. ("Aumento Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby ACC and CryptoStar will merge by way of 3-corner amalgamation between ACC, CryptoStar, and Aumento Subco.

Trading in the common shares of the Corporation will remain halted pending further filings with the TSXV. The common shares of the Corporation will resume trading under the symbol "CSTR" following publication of the Final Exchange Bulletin by the TSXV in respect of the closing of the Transaction. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Corporation and CryptoStar expect to close the Transaction on or about September 6, 2018. A copy of the Definitive Agreement will be filed and made available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CryptoStar

CryptoStar is one of the world's largest Cryptocurrency mining operations with Data Centres located in the USA, Canada and Iceland. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to further expansion into low cost energy regions in North America and around the globe.

Further Information

The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final TSXV acceptance and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the Transaction.

ACC and CryptoStar made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of ACC or CryptoStar to complete the Transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the cryptocurrency industry in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

ACC assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

CryptoStar Inc.

David Jellins

CEO

david.jellins@cryptostar.com

Aumento VI Capital Corporation

David Danziger

Chief Executive Officer

David.Danziger@mnp.ca

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA)