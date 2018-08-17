

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of his planned military parade in Washington, D.C. on Friday, blaming local politicians for the high cost of the celebration to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter that the savings from canceling the parade could be used to purchase 'more jet fighters.'



'The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!' Trump tweeted.



The president said he would instead attend a parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date and go to the Paris parade celebrating the end of WWI on November 11th.



'Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,' Trump added. 'Now we can buy some more jet fighters!'



The tweets from Trump come after a report from CNBC said the parade was estimated to cost $92 million, although Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed that estimate.



Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Trump's post with a tweet of her own, referring to the president as the 'reality star in the White House.'



'Yup, I'm Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad),' Bowser tweeted.



The Defense Department previously indicated that the military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue would be postponed.



'The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,' said Defense Department Spokesman Col. Rob Manning.



He added, 'We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



