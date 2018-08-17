Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 53,203 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.5564

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,123,723 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,123,723 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3851 26.50 16:26:18 London Stock Exchange 3671 26.50 16:22:06 London Stock Exchange 2374 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange 100 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange 1609 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange 3587 26.50 16:15:39 London Stock Exchange 3781 26.35 16:05:25 London Stock Exchange 2618 26.50 15:58:57 London Stock Exchange 1000 26.50 15:58:57 London Stock Exchange 117 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange 3777 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange 3723 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange 3374 26.55 15:09:22 London Stock Exchange 3729 26.55 15:09:22 London Stock Exchange 3975 26.65 14:51:26 London Stock Exchange 1538 26.80 14:28:46 London Stock Exchange 2480 26.80 14:25:03 London Stock Exchange 4018 26.75 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange 2239 26.65 13:30:10 London Stock Exchange 373 26.65 13:15:02 London Stock Exchange 1269 26.65 13:15:02 London Stock Exchange

