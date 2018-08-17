sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 17

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:17 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):53,203
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.5564

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,123,723 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,123,723 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
385126.5016:26:18London Stock Exchange
367126.5016:22:06London Stock Exchange
237426.5516:19:54London Stock Exchange
10026.5516:19:54London Stock Exchange
160926.5516:19:54London Stock Exchange
358726.5016:15:39London Stock Exchange
378126.3516:05:25London Stock Exchange
261826.5015:58:57London Stock Exchange
100026.5015:58:57London Stock Exchange
11726.4515:16:46London Stock Exchange
377726.4515:16:46London Stock Exchange
372326.4515:16:46London Stock Exchange
337426.5515:09:22London Stock Exchange
372926.5515:09:22London Stock Exchange
397526.6514:51:26London Stock Exchange
153826.8014:28:46London Stock Exchange
248026.8014:25:03London Stock Exchange
401826.7514:05:13London Stock Exchange
223926.6513:30:10London Stock Exchange
37326.6513:15:02London Stock Exchange
126926.6513:15:02London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


