

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest losses, as investors turned cautious heading into the weekend. Investors continue to monitor the situation in Turkey. The Turkish lira continues to recover from the sharp drop at the start of the week, despite an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump.



While traders were relieved to hear that the U.S. and China are set to resume trade negotiations, the uncertain outcome of those upcoming talks has put some investors on edge.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.14 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.09 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.22 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.08 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.03 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.07 percent.



In Paris, Air France-KLM tumbled 3.09 percent after appointing a new chief executive amid labor strife.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose 0.12 percent. The bank confirmed that Ewen Stevenson would step down from the Board and cease to be Chief Financial Officer on 30 September 2018.



Shearwater Group rallied 1.15 percent. The acquisitive data technology firm has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Brookcourt Solutions Limited, an independent UK-based cyber security solutions company, for total consideration of 30.3 million pounds.



A.P. Moeller-Maersk jumped 1.83 percent in Copenhagen. The business conglomerate has revealed plans for an independent listing for its drilling unit next year.



Oil and chemical storage firm Koninklijke Vopak N.V. sank 6.42 percent in Amsterdam after reporting a drop in Q2 earnings and revenue.



Eurozone inflation accelerated for a third straight month in July, as initially estimated, to its highest level since late 2012, final data from Eurostat showed Friday. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, after climbing 2 percent in June. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 31.



The euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in June, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday. The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 24 billion in June, the same as seen in May.



Partly reflecting concerns about inflation, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday unexpectedly showing a notable deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of August. The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index dropped to 95.3 in August after edging down to 97.9 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 98.0.



A report released by the Conference Board on Friday showed a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of July. The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in July following a 0.5 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.4 percent.



