

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Friday, but pared its gains over the course of the session. The markets managed to hold onto a small gain, thanks in large part to the positive performance of the index heavyweights.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.07 percent Friday and finished at 9,003.91. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.15 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index added 0.03 percent.



Novartis climbed 0.9 percent, while Roche and Nestle added 0.3 percent each.



Lafargeholcim dropped 1.9 percent. Bloomberg reported that the company's Indonesian unit has drawn interest from Asian billionaires.



Credit Suisse declined 1 percent, UBS fell 0.8 percent and Julius Baer lost 0.60 percent.



Swiss Re weakened by 0.9 percent, Swiss Life decreased 0.7 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 0.4 percent.



