

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing alleged ethnic cleansing and other widespread human rights abuses, the Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions on four Myanmar security officials and two of the country's military units.



The Treasury slapped sanctions on Myanmar military commanders Aung Kyaw Zaw, Khin Maung Soe, Khin Hlaing, and Border Guard Police commander Thura San Lwin, along with the 33rd Light Infantry Division and the 99th Light Infantry Division.



The announcement of the sanctions comes after a recent report from Politico said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is considering whether the slaughter of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, also known as Burma, should be labeled 'genocide.'



'Burmese security forces have engaged in violent campaigns against ethnic minority communities across Burma, including ethnic cleansing, massacres, sexual assault, extrajudicial killings, and other serious human rights abuses,' said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.



She added, 'Treasury is sanctioning units and leaders overseeing this horrific behavior as part of a broader U.S. government strategy to hold accountable those responsible for such wide scale human suffering.'



Mandelker said the U.S. government is committed to ensuring that Burmese military units and leaders reckon with and put a stop to these brutal acts.



The Treasury said the sanctions serve as a warning that the security forces must cease human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minority groups across Myanmar, including the Rohingya, Kachin, Shan, and others.



