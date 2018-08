WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in recent sessions, gold stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is jumping by 1.9 percent after ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level since early 2016.



The rebound by gold stocks comes even though the price of the precious metal edged only slightly higher, with gold for December delivery inching up $0.20 to $1,184.20 an ounce.



