

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Thailand will on Monday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to gain 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.5 percent on year, slowing from 2.0 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Singapore will see Q2 figures for wholesale sales; in the first quarter, sales were up 5.7 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year.



Japan will provide July data for convenience store sales; in June, sales advanced 1.1 percent on year.



