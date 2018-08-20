

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday in choppy trade despite the positive lead from Wall Street Friday as a stronger yen dragged exporters' shares lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 41.61 points or 0.19 percent to 22,228.77, off a low of 22,150.75 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are down in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent.



In the auto space, Honda is lower by 0.2 percent and Toyota is losing 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the major gainers, Shiseido Co. is rising more than 2 percent, while Toto and Nippon Paper Industries are advancing almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Nikon Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, Yahoo Japan is down 2.5 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is declining more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide July data for convenience store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, recovering from a weak start. Late-day buying interest was seen after a report from the Wall Street Journal said Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to try to end their trade impasse.



The Dow climbed 110.59 points or 0.4 percent to 25,669.32, the Nasdaq inched up 9.81 points or 0.1 percent to 7,816.33 and the S&P 500 rose 9.44 points or 0.3 percent to 2,850.13.



The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by less than a tenth of a percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday. WTI crude for September added $0.45 or 0.7 percent to close at $65.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX