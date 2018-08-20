

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Limited (WOW.AX) reported Monday that its fiscal 2018 net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent entity grew 12.5 percent to A$1.72 billion from last year's A$1.53 billion.



Attributable net profit from continuing operations increased 12.9 percent to A$1.61 billion. Group Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT from continuing operations went up 9.5% to A$2.55 billion.



Australian Food EBIT increased 9.6%.



Group sales from continuing operations increased 3.4% to A$56.73 billion from A$54.84 billion last year.



Further, the Board has announced a fully franked final dividend of 50 cents per share. This takes the ordinary dividend for the year to 93 cents per share, an 11% increase on the prior year.



The company total dividend per share would be 103 cents including 10 cents special dividend, up 22.6% from last year.



Looking ahead, Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said, 'In Australian Food, sales in the first seven weeks of Q1'19 slowed as customers adjusted to the removal of single-use plastic bags, the impact of a competitor continuity program, meat and fruit and vegetable deflation and the cycling of Earn and Learn in the prior year.'



'We expect sales momentum to improve over the course of the half and are confident that we have strong plans in place to be 'consistently good' at the fundamentals and drive further shopping differentiation relative to our competitors,' Banducci added.



