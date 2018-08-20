sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,58 Euro		-0,82
-7,19 %
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,95
11,33
09:18
20.08.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KELLER GROUP PLC - Management Changes

KELLER GROUP PLC - Management Changes

PR Newswire

London, August 16

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Further to Keller Group plc's announcement on 18 July 2018, the Company announces that James Hind has been appointed as Divisional President, North America and is succeeded by Michael Speakman as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 20 August 2018.

Regulatory information

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc

Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of more than £2.0bn, Keller has approximately 11,000 staff world-wide. Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

For more information, please go to:

http://www.keller.com/investors.aspx and http://www.keller.com.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

The person responsible for making this announcement is Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary


© 2018 PR Newswire