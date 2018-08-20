sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 17

17 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4925.215p. The highest price paid per share was 4954.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4910.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,879,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,379,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1974935 08:22:23
1004932 08:25:07
94932 08:28:49
1664932 08:28:49
904941 08:34:39
1254943 08:39:21
774943 08:39:21
1844942 08:44:00
84942 08:44:50
904942 08:51:44
94944 08:55:20
964944 08:55:20
744944 08:55:20
644946 09:00:14
1304946 09:00:14
2014940 09:06:12
94948 09:14:25
604953 09:17:54
1204953 09:17:54
264953 09:17:54
214954 09:24:56
1794954 09:24:56
904948 09:29:30
224949 09:31:55
1504949 09:31:55
424949 09:31:55
1854950 09:40:49
444948 09:47:37
914948 09:47:37
1954947 09:52:29
1824952 10:01:12
964953 10:08:32
904953 10:08:32
964950 10:15:14
2484950 10:15:14
74950 10:15:14
394950 10:15:14
554950 10:15:14
1214950 10:15:14
974950 10:15:14
1544950 10:16:49
324950 10:16:49
194950 10:16:49
1954950 10:21:58
104919 11:56:26
104920 11:56:26
354920 11:56:26
234920 11:56:26
1734921 11:56:26
574921 11:56:26
354921 11:56:26
504921 11:56:26
734921 11:56:26
294921 11:57:06
144921 11:57:06
1554920 11:57:26
1004917 12:02:50
2034920 12:04:06
944922 12:10:55
624922 12:10:55
394922 12:10:55
214925 12:24:30
324925 12:24:30
264925 12:24:30
214925 12:24:30
474925 12:24:30
1804926 12:26:04
2144925 12:31:01
234924 12:41:26
904924 12:41:26
1834925 12:44:30
114925 12:44:30
704926 12:51:06
504926 12:51:06
1004924 12:57:54
554923 12:58:48
1374923 12:58:48
2004922 13:06:19
314920 13:12:27
904920 13:12:27
324920 13:19:18
1534920 13:19:18
94920 13:19:18
164920 13:19:18
2094922 13:23:54
1764918 13:30:41
1734920 13:35:00
214921 13:39:16
1004921 13:39:16
54918 13:44:14
2004918 13:44:14
524921 13:49:23
1324921 13:49:23
784919 13:53:36
404919 13:53:36
344919 13:53:36
404919 13:53:36
894922 14:02:54
454922 14:02:54
444922 14:02:54
2034921 14:02:56
1624921 14:12:34
374921 14:12:34
1764919 14:15:05
1954919 14:19:43
1914918 14:24:13
814913 14:28:43
934913 14:28:43
2104915 14:31:07
1564920 14:40:49
354920 14:40:49
714920 14:41:42
1144920 14:41:42
184918 14:42:38
554918 14:42:38
1004918 14:42:38
224918 14:42:38
1804917 14:47:36
244913 14:50:31
904913 14:50:31
2084916 14:53:52
474912 14:56:08
1684912 14:56:08
904913 14:59:06
1904922 15:04:07
314922 15:04:07
1584922 15:04:07
54922 15:04:07
1074920 15:07:47
1034920 15:07:47
414919 15:10:06
1664919 15:10:06
1844915 15:14:25
2024915 15:17:02
254917 15:20:11
1004917 15:20:11
64917 15:20:11
2004915 15:22:31
1834915 15:26:14
274915 15:31:09
904915 15:31:09
264914 15:32:07
1004914 15:32:07
1124913 15:33:18
1024913 15:33:19
904914 15:39:05
224914 15:39:42
904914 15:39:42
1314913 15:39:57
424913 15:39:57
484913 15:40:06
444913 15:40:06
234913 15:40:06
154913 15:43:32
1654913 15:43:32
1624914 15:46:01
2094913 15:46:01
1894911 15:53:47
1804910 15:56:07
1834914 15:58:25
264914 16:00:20
1614914 16:00:20
254913 16:00:23
1484913 16:00:23
1024915 16:03:52
754915 16:03:52
504914 16:05:26
1094914 16:05:26
214914 16:05:26
694913 16:07:50
1334913 16:07:50
1854915 16:12:12
914918 16:15:18
1714918 16:15:18
2144922 16:16:51
2674922 16:18:22

