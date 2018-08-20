sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,58 Euro		-0,82
-7,19 %
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,02
11,39
09:13
20.08.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Performance Share Plan Award

On 20 August 2018, Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted a share award in the amount of 52,409 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in the Company, as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 (the "plan"), in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, to Michael Speakman.

The Company has received notification from Mr Speakman as PDMR and pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 20 August 2018, who was granted a conditional award in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Shares Award
* / **		Total Share Awards outstanding
Michael SpeakmanChief Financial Officer52,40952,409

* The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2018 PSP Award.

**The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the 2018 PSP Award was £10.45, being the average closing price on 7 August 2018, 8 August 2018 and 9 August 2018 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The performance conditions are measured over a 3 year period ending on 31 December 2020 and are expected to vest in August 2021.

K A A Porritt
Group Company Secretary
20 August 2018
www.keller.com

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


© 2018 PR Newswire