KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Performance Share Plan Award

On 20 August 2018, Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted a share award in the amount of 52,409 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in the Company, as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 (the "plan"), in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, to Michael Speakman.

The Company has received notification from Mr Speakman as PDMR and pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 20 August 2018, who was granted a conditional award in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares Award

* / ** Total Share Awards outstanding Michael Speakman Chief Financial Officer 52,409 52,409

* The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2018 PSP Award.

**The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the 2018 PSP Award was £10.45, being the average closing price on 7 August 2018, 8 August 2018 and 9 August 2018 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The performance conditions are measured over a 3 year period ending on 31 December 2020 and are expected to vest in August 2021.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary

20 August 2018

