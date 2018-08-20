Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 17
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Brian Moynihan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|Bank of America Corporation
|(b)
|LEI
|9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|2018 Cash Settled Restricted Stock Units (CRSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)
|Identification code
|N/A (No ISIN Code)
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Cash payment on a vesting of 2018 CRSUs
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 30.36
|17,272
|(d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-08-15
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue