Augmentum Fintech Plc - New investments totalling £7 million

20 August 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

Augmentum Fintech plc announces new investments totalling £7 million

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), one of Europe's leading fintech venture capital investors, announces an aggregate of £7 million of investment in three leading European fintech companies - Tide, Previse and DueDil.

£3 million in Tide, an emerging leader in SME challenger banking, as part of an £8 million funding round alongside existing investors

£2 million investment in Previse, the global instant supplier payment company, as Lead Investor with Bessemer Venture Partners as part of a £5.3 million Series A funding round

£2 million investment in DueDil, the private company information platform, as part of a funding round of up to £8 million

Tide

Augmentum has invested a £3 million convertible note as part of an £8 million funding round alongside existing investors. Tide (www.tide.co) is an emerging leader in SME challenger banking, based in London. The new funds are being raised as the company prepares for rapid expansion and develops more features on its platform to ease the administrative burden faced by small businesses. Existing investors participating in the investment include Anthemis, Creandum, Local Globe and Passion Capital.

Previse

Augmentum has invested £2 million in Previse as part of a £5.3 million Series A financing. Previse (www.previ.se) uses machine learning to give multinational companies tools and incentives to pay suppliers instantly on receipt of invoices. This avoids the costs and inefficiencies associated with delayed payment terms whilst transforming the prospects of businesses, often SMEs, which supply large global corporations. Previse, headquartered in London, estimates that this market is worth US$300 billion annually. Co-investors in this round alongside Augmentum include Bessemer Venture Partners and Hambro Perks.

DueDil

Augmentum has invested £2 million as part of a Series C financing of up to £8 million in London-based DueDil (www.duedil.com), which is building the world's most complete source of information on private companies and the people behind them. DueDil's proprietary matching technology links together data from authoritative sources, helping DueDil's customers find, verify and monitor opportunities and risks. More than 400 leading financial services and technology companies rely on DueDil's web platform and API as an end-to-end solution for new business prospecting, compliance on-boarding and risk assessment and monitoring. Co-investors in this round alongside Augmentum include Oak Investment Partners, Notion Capital and VentureFounders.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, said: "Since our IPO we have built an exciting pipeline of fintech investment opportunities and are delighted to announce the completion of these three investments, each of which fit perfectly with our approach to investment. These companies deliver propositions that are disrupting their markets, challenging incumbents and bringing huge efficiencies to the end customer. At Augmentum we look for opportunities where we can add value to a company beyond a simple financial contribution. In particular, we seek out talented, driven management teams and help them to achieve their potential."



Notes

About Augmentum Fintech plc:

Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the only listed fintech-focused venture capital firm in the UK, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.